Women's World Cup: African football boss seeks to investigate Cameroon behaviour against England

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa (right) encourages his team to continue after Ajara Nchout's goal was ruled out for offside

Cameroon's behaviour during their World Cup last-16 defeat by England "reflected badly on African football", says an African football chief.

England's 3-0 victory was marred by Cameroon's extraordinary reaction to two video assistant referee decisions.

They also made several poor challenges on England's players.

Isha Johansen, chair of the Confederation of African Football's women's football committee, wants an investigation to be opened.

Johansen, who is also the president of the Sierra Leone Football Association, told BBC Sport it was an "embarrassing situation".

In a statement, she said: "Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the Fifa Women's World Cup, yesterday's match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women's football but African football on the whole.

"It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance."

There was an on-pitch protest by Cameroon's players after England's second goal, scored by Ellen White, was awarded by VAR.

Cameroon were also visibly upset when, with the score at 2-0, Ajara Nchout's goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

They were fortunate to finish the game with 11 players on the pitch after Yvonne Leuko was booked for an apparent elbow on England winger Nikita Parris, Augustine Ejangue spat on Toni Duggan and Alexandra Takounda was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on captain Steph Houghton in stoppage time.

Johansen told BBC Sport: "Clearly when something happens like what happened yesterday, the disappointment that we saw on the pitch, we as Africans felt for Cameroon as a family, as one.

"We take the collective blame, but at the same time, without sounding like we are condoning what happened, I think it's all about now actually understanding why it happened.

"These are the issues that I think CAF has got to address and will address, clearly so we can avoid the same mistakes happening."

Speaking after the match, England boss Phil Neville said he was "ashamed" by Cameroon's behaviour, adding it "didn't feel like football".

But Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa blamed the referee in his post-match news conference, saying the match was a "miscarriage of justice".

BBC Sport has contacted football's world governing body Fifa for comment.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.