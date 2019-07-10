Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Crusaders18:00B36 Tórshavn
Venue: Seaview

Europa League First Qualifying round: Crues aim to stay on course for Wolves tie

Wolves striker Ruben Neves
Victory over Tórshavn would see Crusaders facing a Wolves side who include Portugal striker Ruben Neves

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Declan Caddell says Crusaders players will find it tough to put thoughts of facing Wolves aside when they meet B36 Tórshavn in Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round first leg.

The winners of the tie will face the English Premier League side in the next round on 25 July and 1 August.

The Crues are at home for the first leg against the Faroe Islands club.

"When you play a team like Wolves, a dream comes true for a lot of our boys," Caddell told BBC Sport NI.

"It is very hard to put it to the side when you have that incentive.

"We play our match on a Saturday and you come home and you watch Match of the Day and watch some of the best players in Europe showcasing their talent.

"Obviously as a young lad, you dream about playing in stadiums like your Molineux. Big, big stadiums with a big crowd."

Despite the prospect of a dream tie against the English Premier League club, Caddell is confident Crusaders will not underestimate Tórshavn who finished third in the Faroe Islands Premier League in 2018.

With a dominant Havnar Bóltfelag running away with the title, Tórshavn finished two points behind runners-up NSÍ Runavík, who were beaten 2-0 by Ballymena United in the preliminary round last month.

"I've been on to the videos and looking at the team-sheets and the players," added Caddell.

"They do have quality players than can hurt you. There's no doubt about that.

"As long as we approach the game in the right manner, that's the most important thing."

Caddell accepts that winning Thursday's home leg is massively important for the Crues, who earned their European place by beating Ballinamallard United 3-0 in the Irish Cup Final in May.

"It's very important that we do get a good result at Seaview because it is going to be a very difficult game away."

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th July 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you