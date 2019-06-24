Kris Doolan: Ayr United sign striker following release by Partick Thistle

Kris Doolan scored more than 100 goals for Partick Thistle

Ayr United have signed Kris Doolan on a one-year deal after his release by Partick Thistle.

The forward, 32, was originally signed at Thistle by current Ayr boss Ian McCall and scored 121 Jags goals.

Lawrence Shankland, who netted 34 goals last season, has left the Honest Men.

"With Lawrence leaving I wanted to ensure at least one of our new signings in the forward areas was a proven goalscorer, and Kris is certainly that at a high level," said McCall.

"I have been chasing this deal for six weeks and there were many clubs after him, big clubs in our league, so we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to come here.

"He is extremely fit, and after the way he left Thistle he is very hungry to succeed. Kris is a great boy, he is exactly the type we want here and will fit in perfectly."

Championship Ayr, who reached last season's Scottish Premiership play-offs, begin their season in the League Cup against Berwick Rangers on 13 July.

