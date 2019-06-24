Women's World Cup: Record-breaking peak of 6.9m watch England beat Cameroon

Media playback is not supported on this device VAR controversy overshadows England's 3-0 win over Cameroon in the last 16

A record-breaking peak UK TV audience of 6.9m watched England beat Cameroon 3-0 on BBC One on Sunday to reach the Women's World Cup quarter-finals.

The figure is 40.5% of the available audience and breaks the previous best for a women's football game of 6.1m for England's win over Scotland on 9 June.

Captain Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood scored as England set up a last-eight tie against Norway.

The game against Norway kicks off on Thursday at 20:00 BST, live on BBC One.

There was also an additional 640k live programme requests for those watching on BBC iPlayer and online.

