Irish Premiership: Ballymena United sign Ross Lavery from Cliftonville

Ross Lavery spent seven years at Solitude with Cliftonville

Ballymena United have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new season by signing midfielder Ross Lavery from Cliftonville.

The left-sided 22-year-old joins the Showgrounds club on a three-year deal following seven seasons coming up through the ranks at Solitude.

"We have brought in a young man who is tremendously versatile," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"Ross can play left side and in the middle. We have signed a great player."

Jeffrey continued: "He has been a player we have watched for a number of seasons and what is clear is we that we have a young man of great character and integrity, who for one reason or another wasn't able to get as much opportunity as he would have liked."

Lavery told the Ballymena United FC website that the Sky Blues' "style of football and how they approach big games" helped attract him to the club.

"It's an opportunity to start a new chapter for me and get stuck in on the pitch. I want to push hard and get my starting place, make my mark, grab some goals and see what else comes of the season.

I know a few of the team very well, Jude Winchester, Ryan Mayse, Adam Lecky and Scot Whiteside and a few others and am looking forward to training and getting ready for the season with them."

The Braidmen have also signed Declan Carville from Newry City and Josh Kelly from Ards in preparation for the new campaign, while striker Kenny Kane arrived from Dervock FC after signing a pre-contract agreement in January.

Jeffrey's men play the first leg of their Europa League preliminary round tie against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands at the Showgrounds on Thursday night.