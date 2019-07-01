Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kenya v Senegal
Line-ups
Kenya
- 18Matasi
- 20OtienoBooked at 10mins
- 5Mohammed
- 2Okumu
- 3Omar Khamis
- 7Masika
- 8Omolo
- 12Wanyama
- 21Odhiambo
- 13Ouma
- 14Olunga
Substitutes
- 1Shikalo
- 4Onyango
- 6Ochieng
- 9Avire
- 10Omondi
- 11Kahata
- 15Owino Odhiambo
- 16Were
- 17Athuman
- 19Juma
- 22Ochieng
- 23Oyemba
Senegal
- 23Gomis
- 21Gassama
- 8Kouyaté
- 3Koulibaly
- 2Ciss
- 17B Ndiaye
- 5Gueye
- 18Sarr
- 14Saivet
- 10Mané
- 9Niang
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 4Cissé
- 6Sané
- 7Konaté
- 11Keita
- 12Sabaly
- 13A N'Diaye
- 15Diatta
- 19Diagne
- 20Thioub
- 22Wagué
- Referee:
- Ghead Grisha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Patrick Matasi (Kenya).
Attempt missed. Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lamine Gassama following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Philemon Otieno.
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Foul by Lamine Gassama (Senegal).
Dennis Odhiambo (Kenya) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Saliou Ciss (Senegal).
Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Johanna Omolo (Kenya) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Penalty saved! Sadio Mané (Senegal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Senegal. Saliou Ciss draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Musa Mohammed (Kenya) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaila Sarr.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye following a corner.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Joseph Okumu.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Senegal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saliou Ciss.
Badou Ndiaye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johanna Omolo (Kenya).
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Philemon Otieno (Kenya) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Musa Mohammed.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayub Timbe Masika (Kenya).
Attempt blocked. Henri Saivet (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Erick Ouma (Kenya) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Joseph Okumu (Kenya).
Booking
Philemon Otieno (Kenya) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philemon Otieno (Kenya).
Foul by Musa Mohammed (Kenya).
Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Olunga (Kenya) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dennis Odhiambo (Kenya) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johanna Omolo.