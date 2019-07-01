Match ends, South Africa 0, Morocco 1.
South Africa 0-1 Morocco: Mbark Boussoufa scores late winner
South Africa will have to wait to discover whether they have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 after Morocco scored a late winner.
Mbark Boussoufa netted from close range after a 90th-minute free-kick in Cairo.
It earned Morocco a third successive 1-0 win and sealed top spot in Group D.
With Ivory Coast beating Namibia in the other game to finish second in the group, South Africa finished with three points but could still qualify as one of four best third-placed teams.
South Africa went close through Percy Tau but struggled to create chances against a Morocco side that had already qualified for the knockout stage and always looked the more likely to score.
Achraf Hakimi hit South Africa's bar before Boussoufa found the target in the closing moments after South Africa had failed to deal with a free-kick.
'South Africa didn't get close to scoring'
Nick Cavell, BBC World Service in Cairo
Morocco knew they were already through and came out with that kind of attitude. They were happy to control and soak up the ball and attack when the opportunity arose without taking any risks.
South Africa really did struggle to get into the game. They couldn't get close to scoring.
They now must pray that four teams fail to win tomorrow to have any chance of reaching the last 16. If four teams lose they could still just edge through to the next round.
Line-ups
South Africa
- 22Williams
- 5Mkhize
- 14Hlatshwayo
- 2Mkhwanazi
- 18Hlanti
- 10Serero
- 12Mokotjo
- 8ZunguBooked at 31minsSubstituted forKekanaat 81'minutes
- 19Tau
- 9MothibaSubstituted forVeldwijkat 73'minutes
- 11ZwaneBooked at 18minsSubstituted forVilakaziat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Keet
- 3Maela
- 4Cardoso
- 6Mphahlele
- 7Maboe
- 13Mabunda
- 16Bvuma
- 17Vilakazi
- 20Kekana
- 21Veldwijk
- 23Lorch
Morocco
- 12Mohamedi
- 3MazraouiSubstituted forDirarat 75'minutes
- 4da Costa
- 6Saïss
- 2Hakimi
- 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 54'minutes
- 14Boussoufa
- 7ZiyechSubstituted forFajrat 89'minutes
- 10Belhanda
- 16N Amrabat
- 19En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Bono
- 5Benatia
- 9Boufal
- 11Fajr
- 13Boutaïb
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 17Dirar
- 18Bourabia
- 20Idrissi
- 21Abdelhamid
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Baadi
- Referee:
- Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, South Africa 0, Morocco 1.
Goal!
Goal! South Africa 0, Morocco 1. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Hakim Ziyech.
Younès Belhanda (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa).
Nabil Dirar (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lars Veldwijk (South Africa).
Attempt missed. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thulani Serero (South Africa).
Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Hlompho Kekana replaces Bongani Zungu.
Younès Belhanda (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Sibusiso Vilakazi replaces Themba Zwane.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Nabil Dirar replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Foul by Youssef Aït Bennasser (Morocco).
Thulani Serero (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lars Veldwijk (South Africa).
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).
Thamsanqa Mkhize (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, South Africa. Lars Veldwijk replaces Lebo Mothiba.
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Percy Tau (South Africa).
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).
Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat with a through ball.
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Themba Zwane (South Africa).
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).
Bongani Zungu (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Percy Tau (South Africa).
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).