Namibia 1-4 Ivory Coast: Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha scores on first start at Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha scored as Ivory Coast moved into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thumping win over Namibia.

Max Gradel's volley and Ryan Nyambe's own goal gave the Elephants a 2-0 lead before Joslin Kamatuka pulled a goal back for Namibia.

But Zaha added a third with right-foot effort after cutting in from the left before Maxwel Cornet's placed fourth.

Ivory Coast finish second behind Morocco in Group D.

More to follow.