Namibia 1-4 Ivory Coast: Arsenal target Wilfried Zaha scores on first start at Africa Cup of Nations

Wilfried Zaha
Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha scored on his first start at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha scored as Ivory Coast moved into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a thumping win over Namibia.

Max Gradel's volley and Ryan Nyambe's own goal gave the Elephants a 2-0 lead before Joslin Kamatuka pulled a goal back for Namibia.

But Zaha added a third with right-foot effort after cutting in from the left before Maxwel Cornet's placed fourth.

Ivory Coast finish second behind Morocco in Group D.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Namibia

  • 23Kazapua
  • 6Horaeb
  • 22Nyambe
  • 2Haoseb
  • 4Hanamub
  • 19Shitembi
  • 12Ketjijere
  • 15PapamaSubstituted forStephanusat 61'minutes
  • 7HottoBooked at 78mins
  • 13ShalulileSubstituted forShilongoat 83'minutes
  • 14KamatukaSubstituted forGurirabat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mbaeva
  • 3Gebhardt
  • 5Hambira
  • 8Stephanus
  • 9Shilongo
  • 10Starke
  • 11Limbondi
  • 16Mbazuvara
  • 17Keimuine
  • 18Gurirab
  • 20Kamberipa
  • 21Fredericks

Ivory Coast

  • 16Gbohouo
  • 22Bagayoko
  • 6Traoré
  • 5Kanon
  • 2Coulibaly
  • 20Dié
  • 8Kessié
  • 15GradelSubstituted forCornetat 68'minutes
  • 4GbaminSubstituted forSangaréat 80'minutes
  • 9Zaha
  • 12BonySubstituted forKodjiaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tape
  • 3Doumbia
  • 7Angban
  • 10Seri
  • 11Cornet
  • 13Assalé
  • 14Kodjia
  • 18Sangaré
  • 19Pepe
  • 21Comara
  • 23Sangaré
Referee:
Peter Kamaku Waweru

Match Stats

Home TeamNamibiaAway TeamIvory Coast
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

Goal!

Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 4. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié following a fast break.

Larry Horaeb (Namibia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Kodjia (Côte d'Ivoire).

Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

Attempt saved. Benson Shilongo (Namibia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riaan Hanamub with a cross.

Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire).

Foul by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).

Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Wilfried Bony.

Goal!

Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 3. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Kanon.

Substitution

Substitution, Namibia. Benson Shilongo replaces Peter Shalulile.

Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Ibrahim Sangaré replaces Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Deon Hotto (Namibia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Deon Hotto (Namibia).

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Peter Shalulile (Namibia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ronald Ketjijere with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Namibia. Isaskar Gurirab replaces Joslin Kamatuka.

Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Namibia 1, Côte d'Ivoire 2. Joslin Kamatuka (Namibia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Max-Alain Gradel.

Attempt missed. Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Peter Shalulile.

Foul by Peter Shalulile (Namibia).

Sylvain Gbohouo (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Côte d'Ivoire).

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Larry Horaeb (Namibia).

Substitution

Substitution, Namibia. Willy Stephanus replaces Marcel Papama.

Foul by Larry Horaeb (Namibia).

Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

