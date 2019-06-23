Sammy Clingan: Ex-Northern Ireland international agrees new Glenavon deal

Clingan scored three goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Glenavon last season

Ex-Northern Ireland international Sammy Clingan plans to commute between Lurgan and Scotland after agreeing a one-year contract extension with Glenavon.

Clingan, 35, has committed to a third season at Mourneview Park despite plans to relocate to Scotland in September.

The veteran midfielder will attend training on Thursdays and will be available to play weekend matches.

"Sammy has shown great commitment to the club," said Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"It shows what type of guy he is that he's prepared to travel over on a Thursday and maybe not get home until late on Saturday or on Sunday.

"He just loves the club. When we went to talk to him we didn't think it was going to be feasible but thankfully Sammy has been the one to make it happen by agreeing a reduction in his wage to help cover the travel costs."

Clingan made just nine Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues last season but Hamilton is confident that the 39-times capped Northern Ireland international will have an important role to play as they look to build on their third-place finish last season.

The Glenavon manager added: "We've lacked experience at times in vital matches and it's no coincidence that Sammy wasn't available for most of the season.

"Hopefully we can get him back fit this year and playing every week again and giving us that experience and knowhow in situations where some of the younger lads have never come across."