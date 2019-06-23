Roy Keane: Nottingham Forest assistant boss leaves Championship club
Nottingham Forest assistant manager Roy Keane has left the Championship club.
The 47-year-old former Forest player returned to the City Ground in January following the appointment of Martin O'Neill, with whom he worked at the Republic of Ireland.
The ex-Manchester United midfielder described the experience of working with O'Neill as "one of my greatest in football, both as a player and coach".
Forest finished ninth in the Championship in 2018-19.
Keane had spells as manager of Sunderland and Ipswich Town before being part of the Republic of Ireland set-up when they reached the last 16 of the 2016 European Championship.
As a player, he appeared in FA Cup and League Cup finals for Forest after joining from Irish club Cobh Ramblers in 1990.
He later won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League during more than a decade at Old Trafford.
Nottingham Forest begin their Championship campaign at home to Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 3 August.