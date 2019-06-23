Jake Forster-Caskey: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new one-year deal

Jake Forster-Caskey's sole appearance for Charlton in 2018-19 came in their 4-0 win against Scunthorpe in April

Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new one-year deal to keep him with the club until 2020.

The 25-year-old joined from Brighton in 2017 and has made 71 appearances for the Addicks.

However, Forster-Caskey missed most of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.

"I don't think there was any doubt that I would sign, so I'm delighted that it's sorted," he said.

"When you have an injury like I had, you only come back from it if you have a certain mindset and it does change you."

After eight months out with the injury, Forster-Caskey returned to the first team in their 4-0 home win against Scunthorpe in April.