Jake Forster-Caskey: Charlton Athletic midfielder signs new one-year deal
-
- From the section Charlton
Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has signed a new one-year deal to keep him with the club until 2020.
The 25-year-old joined from Brighton in 2017 and has made 71 appearances for the Addicks.
However, Forster-Caskey missed most of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury.
"I don't think there was any doubt that I would sign, so I'm delighted that it's sorted," he said.
"When you have an injury like I had, you only come back from it if you have a certain mindset and it does change you."
After eight months out with the injury, Forster-Caskey returned to the first team in their 4-0 home win against Scunthorpe in April.