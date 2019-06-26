St Mirren's managerial revolving door - nine managers in nine years

Oran Kearney's departure from St Mirren means the club have had nine different permanent managers in nine years.

The Paisley club had two last season alone before surviving in the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs and six of those last nine bosses have failed to complete a full campaign.

BBC Scotland looks back at the fortunes - and misfortunes - of the men who have taken on one of Scottish football's most insecure jobs.

Kearney was a contender for the St Mirren job when Alan Stubbs was appointed. However, a few months later, Stubbs had gone and the Northern Irishman arrived from Coleraine. He held Celtic to a goalless draw in his opening game but a first win took 10 matches and his side toiled near the bottom of the table for the rest of the season. However, they found form when it mattered, winning three and drawing three of their final six Premiership fixtures to avoid automatic relegation before beating Dundee United on penalties in the play-off final.

Englishman Stubbs, a Scottish Cup-winning manager with Hibernian in 2016, returned to Scottish football two years after leaving Easter Road for a short and ultimately unsuccessful spell in charge of Rotherham United. It started well enough, with progress from the League Cup group stages, followed by an opening 2-1 Premiership win over Dundee. However, four successive defeats, including a cup loss against Aberdeen, put paid to his time in Paisley. He remains out of management.

Ross took over a struggling side when he left Alloa Athletic to return to the club he served as a player. St Mirren were two points adrift at the bottom of the Championship without a league win after eight games. It took two months for Ross to register a maiden win, but his team scarcely looked back from there, finding their form in the early part of 2017 to eventually finish seventh and avoid the relegation play-offs on goal difference. The following season, Ross led St Mirren to the title and promotion and, before too long, he was appointed Sunderland manager.

Former Dundee boss Rae came in midway through the 2015-16 season and, like Ross, inherited a side flirting with relegation. Rae delivered the results that took the side to a mid-table Championship finish come the end of the campaign. However, the following season did not start well, leading to Rae's departure.

Former Scotland defender Murray arrived after a solid start to his managerial career at Dumbarton. However, it was a defeat by his former club that put an end to Murray's spell at St Mirren, with the manager resigning after a 1-0 loss. Murray registered only two league wins and lost five and drew two of his last seven games in charge. He is now in charge of League One Airdrieonians.

Former Scotland winger Teale, who was still a player at St Mirren at the time, faced a thankless task when he took over as interim manager in late 2014. The club were languishing in the Premiership relegation zone, only above bottom place on goal difference. In time, Teale was given the job until the end of the season but could not prevent relegation as the side finished six points adrift at the foot of the table. He soon left the club my mutual consent and is yet to return to management.

Experienced coach Craig was promoted from the assistant manager's role but struggled to find wins - registering three over a six-month period. A heavy Scottish Cup defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle and a narrow home defeat by St Johnstone brought his tenure to an end.

Lennon arrived after two successive promotions with Cowdenbeath and the former midfielder established himself by keeping St Mirren in the top flight in his first season. Eighth was the final placing the following year, but the crowning glory of his time in charge was the 2013 League Cup win, beating Celtic in the semi-final and defeating Hearts in the final. Another eighth-placed finish followed in 2014 and Lennon left at the end of his contract.

Former Kilmarnock defender MacPherson moved up from player/assistant manager to take on his first managerial role following the resignation of John Coughlin and, by the end of season 2005-06, St Mirren were second in the old First Division. The following season, he secured promotion and won the Challenge Cup before four years in the Scottish Premier League, during which time the club moved to their current stadium. He left the club months after losing the 2010 League Cup final to nine-man Rangers, but returned to management first with Queen of the South and Queen's Park, and is now back at St Mirren as technical director.