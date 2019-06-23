Michael Oakes returns as Wrexham goalkeeper coach

Michael Oakes is a former Cardiff City goalkeeper

Michael Oakes has returned to Wrexham as goalkeeping coach.

The former Aston Villa, Wolves and Cardiff City goalkeeper, 45, spent last season at Walsall after following ex-Reds boss Dean Keates there.

It will be Oakes' third spell at the Racecourse, having coached there from 2008-15 and 2017-18.

Assistant manager Brian Flynn is expected to continue as boss Bryan Hughes' right-hand man at the National League club.

Also returning to the backroom staff is sports scientist Nick Barnett after his stint at Walsall, replacing the departing Alun Andrews.

Manager Hughes said: "I'm delighted to welcome both Michael and Nick back to the club. Both have worked here before so they will be able to slot straight back in and get straight to work."