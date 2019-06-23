Women's World Cup: Nigeria players threaten sit-in protest over unpaid bonuses and allowances

Nigeria were beaten 3-0 by Germany in Grenoble on Saturday

Nigeria threatened a sit-in protest at their hotel over unpaid bonuses and allowances following their Women's World Cup last-16 defeat by Germany.

One player told the BBC the team held an overnight meeting in their Grenoble hotel with Aisha Falode, the president of the Nigeria Women Football League.

After hours of deliberation, the Nigerian Football Federation has promised to pay the outstanding fees, some of which date back to 2016.

The team will now leave the hotel.

Another player told the BBC meetings were also held between players and the NFF board.

As a result of the meetings, three players missed their flights back to their clubs, which will now be rescheduled.

The outstanding money also includes the Fifa participation fee for playing in the tournament. However, according to the NFF, that fee will only be distributed to players after the conclusion of the Women's World Cup because Fifa is not scheduled to release the money until later in the year.

It is reported the Super Falcons have only been paid half the 2m Nigerian naira (£4,360) they are owed from previous international fixtures over several years.

Five players have now received their bonuses and allowances. Due to their threats, the money is being released in bits by the NFF.

It is not the first time Nigeria have protested over unpaid bonuses - after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2016, the squad staged a public demonstration in Abuja, while in 2004, they sat for three days in their hotel after winning the Africa title until allowances were paid.

Germany beat Nigeria 3-0 on Saturday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.