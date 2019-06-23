Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tierney, McGregor, Rangers, Aribo, Kent, Lafferty, Dorrans

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have warned potential suitors off midfielder Callum McGregor as Napoli prepare to rival Arsenal for the signature of left-back Kieran Tierney. (Mail)

Leicester City's former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made an enquiry about McGregor, 26. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic want £25m for Tierney, 22. (Times - subscription required)

A number of English clubs are prepared to meet Celtic's valuation of the Scotland defender. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic have had a £5m bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna rejected, with the Dons wanting double that amount for the 22-year-old Scotland cap. (Sun)

Rangers are close to completing a £300,000 deal for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. (Mail)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister is confident Rangers can complete a deal with Liverpool to bring Ryan Kent back for another loan spell as Aribo prepares to undergo a medical at Ibrox. (Express)

Aribo, 22, will join Rangers on a four-year deal. (Sunday Mail)

But Kyle Lafferty and Graham Dorrans could have played their last games for Rangers after being left out of the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal. (Herald - subscription required)

And Jason Holt and Eros Grezda have also been told to find new clubs. (Sun)

Hibernian are considering a £250,000 bid for Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge, 26. (Sunday Mail)

Marcus Godinho could quit Hearts for more first-team football. (Sun)

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney wants his future at the club decided on Sunday. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio fears summer bids for Scotland caps Eamonn Brophy, Stephen O'Donnell, Greg Taylor and Stuart Findlay. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon wants to add a further five players to the Celtic squad after David Turnbull's arrival from Motherwell. (Scotsman)

And Celtic are competing with Manchester City for America de Quito's Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes, 20. (Sun)

Celtic, Watford, Stoke, Fenerbache and Olympiakos are all interested in Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and the 32-year-old Bosnian is keen to play first-team football. (Star)

Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 22, has ruled out a move this summer despite links with several clubs, including Manchester United. (Goal)

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing free agent Alan Hutton, 34, after the former Scotland right-back left Aston Villa. (Sun)