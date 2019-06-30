Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Uganda0Egypt0

Uganda v Egypt

Line-ups

Uganda

  • 18Onyango
  • 14Wadada
  • 3Awany
  • 16Wasswa
  • 15Walusimbi
  • 17Miya
  • 8Aucho
  • 23Azira
  • 21Kyambadde
  • 22Abdu
  • 7Okwi

Substitutes

  • 1Odongkara
  • 2Ochaya
  • 4Juuko
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Lwanga
  • 9Kaddu
  • 10Kizito
  • 11Nsibambi
  • 12Mukiibi
  • 13Kateregga
  • 19Magoola
  • 20Muleme

Egypt

  • 16Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • 3El Mohamady
  • 2Morsy El Mohamady
  • 6Hegazi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 17Elneny
  • 21Emad
  • 10Salah
  • 19El Said
  • 7Trézéguet
  • 18Hassan Mahgoub

Substitutes

  • 1Razek El-Shenawy
  • 4Gaber
  • 5Mohamed Ghazal
  • 8Hamed
  • 9Mohsen
  • 11Soliman Said
  • 13Mansour
  • 14Ali Kamel
  • 15Hamdi
  • 20Alaa Eldin
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamUgandaAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Offside, Uganda. Farouk Miya tries a through ball, but Lumala Abdu is caught offside.

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Lumala Abdu (Uganda).

Khalid Aucho (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Ahmed Hassan.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Mohamed El-Shenawy (Egypt).

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Baher El Mohamady.

Attempt saved. Farouk Miya (Uganda) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Baher El Mohamady.

Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt).

Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ahmed El Mohamady (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt32103037
2Uganda31203125
3DR Congo310214-33
4Zimbabwe301213-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you