Offside, Uganda. Farouk Miya tries a through ball, but Lumala Abdu is caught offside.
Uganda v Egypt
Line-ups
Uganda
- 18Onyango
- 14Wadada
- 3Awany
- 16Wasswa
- 15Walusimbi
- 17Miya
- 8Aucho
- 23Azira
- 21Kyambadde
- 22Abdu
- 7Okwi
Substitutes
- 1Odongkara
- 2Ochaya
- 4Juuko
- 5Mugabi
- 6Lwanga
- 9Kaddu
- 10Kizito
- 11Nsibambi
- 12Mukiibi
- 13Kateregga
- 19Magoola
- 20Muleme
Egypt
- 16Mohamed El-Shenawy
- 3El Mohamady
- 2Morsy El Mohamady
- 6Hegazi
- 12Ashraf
- 17Elneny
- 21Emad
- 10Salah
- 19El Said
- 7Trézéguet
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
Substitutes
- 1Razek El-Shenawy
- 4Gaber
- 5Mohamed Ghazal
- 8Hamed
- 9Mohsen
- 11Soliman Said
- 13Mansour
- 14Ali Kamel
- 15Hamdi
- 20Alaa Eldin
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Godfrey Walusimbi (Uganda).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lumala Abdu (Uganda).
Khalid Aucho (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Ahmed Hassan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Mohamed El-Shenawy (Egypt).
Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Baher El Mohamady.
Attempt saved. Farouk Miya (Uganda) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Uganda. Conceded by Baher El Mohamady.
Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt).
Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ahmed El Mohamady (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Okwi (Uganda).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.