Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Zimbabwe0DR Congo1

Zimbabwe v DR Congo

Line-ups

Zimbabwe

  • 13Chipezeze
  • 2Darikwa
  • 22Mhlanga
  • 15Hadebe
  • 4Pfumbidzai
  • 8Munetsi
  • 3Phiri
  • 10Karuru
  • 7Chawapiwa
  • 17Musona
  • 11Billiat

Substitutes

  • 6Mudimu
  • 9Rusike
  • 12Dzingai
  • 14Kadewere
  • 19Mutizwa
  • 20Mahachi
  • 21Kamusoko
  • 23Mushekwi

DR Congo

  • 1Matampi
  • 2Mpeko
  • 22Mbemba
  • 5Tisserand
  • 3Muzinga
  • 6Akolo
  • 7Mulumbu
  • 12Moke
  • 20Maghoma
  • 9Bolingi
  • 17Bakambu

Substitutes

  • 4Ungenda
  • 8Mputu
  • 10M'Poku
  • 11Bolasie
  • 13Elia
  • 14Masuaku
  • 15Luyindama
  • 16Mossi
  • 19Assombalonga
  • 21Shabani
  • 23Mandanda
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamZimbabweAway TeamDR Congo
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Congo DR. Issama Mpeko tries a through ball, but Jonathan Bolingi is caught offside.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Issama Mpeko (Congo DR).

Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).

Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).

Lawrence Mhlanga (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Zimbabwe 0, Congo DR 1. Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Jacques Maghoma (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt32103037
2Uganda31203125
3DR Congo310214-33
4Zimbabwe301213-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

