Offside, Congo DR. Issama Mpeko tries a through ball, but Jonathan Bolingi is caught offside.
Zimbabwe v DR Congo
-
Line-ups
Zimbabwe
- 13Chipezeze
- 2Darikwa
- 22Mhlanga
- 15Hadebe
- 4Pfumbidzai
- 8Munetsi
- 3Phiri
- 10Karuru
- 7Chawapiwa
- 17Musona
- 11Billiat
Substitutes
- 6Mudimu
- 9Rusike
- 12Dzingai
- 14Kadewere
- 19Mutizwa
- 20Mahachi
- 21Kamusoko
- 23Mushekwi
DR Congo
- 1Matampi
- 2Mpeko
- 22Mbemba
- 5Tisserand
- 3Muzinga
- 6Akolo
- 7Mulumbu
- 12Moke
- 20Maghoma
- 9Bolingi
- 17Bakambu
Substitutes
- 4Ungenda
- 8Mputu
- 10M'Poku
- 11Bolasie
- 13Elia
- 14Masuaku
- 15Luyindama
- 16Mossi
- 19Assombalonga
- 21Shabani
- 23Mandanda
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Ovidy Karuru (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Issama Mpeko (Congo DR).
Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).
Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).
Lawrence Mhlanga (Zimbabwe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Zimbabwe 0, Congo DR 1. Jonathan Bolingi (Congo DR) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Jacques Maghoma (Congo DR) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Phiri (Zimbabwe).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.