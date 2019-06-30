Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
Burundi0Guinea0

Burundi v Guinea

Line-ups

Burundi

  • 1Nahimana
  • 6Nizigiyimana
  • 14Ngandu
  • 19Nsabiyumva
  • 22NduwarugiraBooked at 12mins
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 4Kwizera
  • 12Shabani
  • 20MoustaphaSubstituted forDuhayindavyiat 16'minutes
  • 21Amissi
  • 7Abdul Razak

Substitutes

  • 2Sabumukama
  • 3Kamsoba
  • 8Duhayindavyi
  • 9Mavugo
  • 10Nahimana
  • 13Ndikumana
  • 15Moussa
  • 16Nshimirimana
  • 17Amissi
  • 18Berahino
  • 23MacArthur

Guinea

  • 12Koné
  • 18Dyrestam
  • 5Seka
  • 6Falette
  • 3SyllaBooked at 18mins
  • 13Cissé
  • 4Diawara
  • 2Yattara
  • 10Kamano
  • 16Traoré
  • 21Kaba

Substitutes

  • 1Yattara
  • 7Camara
  • 8Keita
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Sylla
  • 14Sidibé
  • 15Jeanvier
  • 17Fofana
  • 19Koita
  • 20Bangoura
  • 22Keita
  • 23Camara
Referee:
Noureddine El Jaafari

Match Stats

Home TeamBurundiAway TeamGuinea
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Burundi. Conceded by Ibrahim Koné.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Gael Bigirimana (Burundi).

Booking

Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea).

Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burundi. Gaël Duhayindavyi replaces Francis Moustapha.

Attempt saved. Simon Falette (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Traoré (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Christophe Nduwarugira (Burundi) is shown the red card.

Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christophe Nduwarugira (Burundi).

Attempt missed. Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mikael Dyrestam (Guinea).

Mohamed Amissi (Burundi) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Pierre Kwizera (Burundi) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gael Bigirimana.

Attempt missed. Sory Kaba (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Dyrestam.

Attempt saved. Hussein Shabani (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Traoré.

Hand ball by Omar Ngandu (Burundi).

Hand ball by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).

Hand ball by Mohamed Yattara (Guinea).

Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.

Simon Falette (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32104227
2Nigeria32012116
3Guinea302123-12
4Burundi301202-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3South Africa21011103
4Namibia200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola20201102
4Mauritania201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21102024
2Benin20202202
3Ghana20202202
4Guinea-Bissau201102-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

