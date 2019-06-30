Corner, Burundi. Conceded by Ibrahim Koné.
Burundi v Guinea
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Burundi
- 1Nahimana
- 6Nizigiyimana
- 14Ngandu
- 19Nsabiyumva
- 22NduwarugiraBooked at 12mins
- 5Bigirimana
- 4Kwizera
- 12Shabani
- 20MoustaphaSubstituted forDuhayindavyiat 16'minutes
- 21Amissi
- 7Abdul Razak
Substitutes
- 2Sabumukama
- 3Kamsoba
- 8Duhayindavyi
- 9Mavugo
- 10Nahimana
- 13Ndikumana
- 15Moussa
- 16Nshimirimana
- 17Amissi
- 18Berahino
- 23MacArthur
Guinea
- 12Koné
- 18Dyrestam
- 5Seka
- 6Falette
- 3SyllaBooked at 18mins
- 13Cissé
- 4Diawara
- 2Yattara
- 10Kamano
- 16Traoré
- 21Kaba
Substitutes
- 1Yattara
- 7Camara
- 8Keita
- 9Kanté
- 11Sylla
- 14Sidibé
- 15Jeanvier
- 17Fofana
- 19Koita
- 20Bangoura
- 22Keita
- 23Camara
- Referee:
- Noureddine El Jaafari
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gael Bigirimana (Burundi).
Booking
Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Issiaga Sylla (Guinea).
Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burundi. Gaël Duhayindavyi replaces Francis Moustapha.
Attempt saved. Simon Falette (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Traoré (Guinea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Christophe Nduwarugira (Burundi) is shown the red card.
Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Nduwarugira (Burundi).
Attempt missed. Gael Bigirimana (Burundi) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mikael Dyrestam (Guinea).
Mohamed Amissi (Burundi) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Pierre Kwizera (Burundi) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gael Bigirimana.
Attempt missed. Sory Kaba (Guinea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mikael Dyrestam.
Attempt saved. Hussein Shabani (Burundi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Yattara (Guinea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ibrahima Traoré.
Hand ball by Omar Ngandu (Burundi).
Hand ball by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).
Hand ball by Mohamed Yattara (Guinea).
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Omar Ngandu.
Simon Falette (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fiston Abdul Razak (Burundi).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.