Linfield manager David Healy agrees two-year contract extension

David Healy led Linfield to the Irish League title for the second time in his reign last season

Linfield manager David Healy has agreed a two-year contract extension which will see him stay with the Premiership champions until the end of 2022.

The Belfast club also won the League Cup last season.

"Since being appointed in October 2015, David has brought considerable success, including two league titles," said Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

"He has been working closely with the board and the general manager to develop our plans for the future."

"It is very pleasing that David will be in place to hopefully see these plans brought to fruition," added McGivern.

"The manager, his staff and the players are now totally focused on preparations for our European games next month.

"It is fantastic for the club to be back on the Champions League stage and the manager will be given our full backing to enable the team to compete at this level and to prepare for the defence of our league title next season."

Healy commented: "I'm absolutely delighted to have reached agreement for this contract extension. I love being manager of this football club and I love the challenges that come with it.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge that next season will bring and it's great to be back working in pre-season with what is a really great group of players."

Linfield will face Rosenborg in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, with the first leg at Windsor Park on 10 July and the second away from home on 17 July.