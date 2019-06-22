Jon Gallagher: Atlanta United right-back joins Aberdeen on loan

Jon Gallagher can play in a variety of positions

Aberdeen have signed Jon Gallagher on loan from reigning MLS champions Atlanta United.

The Ireland-born 23-year-old plays chiefly as a right-back but can also be deployed in midfield and as a striker.

Since moving to the USA, Gallagher has played under former Dons Stephen Glass and Bobby Clark.

"Aberdeen has a strong track record of developing on-loan players," said Atlanta vice president Carlos Bocanegra.

Former Rangers defender Bocanegra added: "Jon will have the chance to compete for playing time against strong competition that includes Europa League qualifiers."

Gallagher was drafted by Atlanta in January 2018 but has not played for their first team, earning game time instead for the club's second-tier affiliated side Atlanta United 2.

He becomes Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes' fifth signing of the summer along with midfielders Craig Bryson and Ryan Hedges, defender Ash Taylor and forward Curtis Main.

McInnes told the Aberdeen website: "He offers cover on the right side, but he also played in a more advanced role in college football for Bobby Clark and his successful Notre Dame side and scored some impressive goals."