Sam Kerr: Chelsea interested in Australia striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Sam Kerr heads in Australia’s opener

Chelsea are interested in signing Australia captain and striker Sam Kerr.

Kerr, 25, plays her club football for both Perth Glory in her homeland and Chicago Red Stars in the United States.

She has scored five goals at the 2019 Women's World Cup, including all four in Australia's win over Jamaica.

BBC Sport understands Chelsea, who finished third in the Women's Super League, have spoken to Kerr's representatives, but no contract has yet been offered.

Kerr is the top scorer in the history of Australia's W-League and the National Women's Soccer League in the US.

She made her Australia debut at the age of 15 and has played at three World Cup finals.

Against Jamaica, she became only the 10th footballer - male or female - to score four goals in a World Cup match.