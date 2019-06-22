Millie Bright column: Uncle's history lessons helping my Cameroon preparation

Chelsea and England defender Millie Bright will be writing columns for the BBC Sport website as the national team attempts to win this summer's World Cup in France.

Like many of us in the England squad, I wasn't even born when the men's team played Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup, so I couldn't tell you much about that game.

But by the time we face them in our last-16 tie at 16:30 BST on Sunday, I'll be fully briefed about it, thanks to my uncle Adam.

Our technical team will tell us everything we need to know about our opponents, who beat New Zealand 2-1 in their final group game, but when it comes to historical events or things which could motivate or inspire me, my mum's younger brother sends me a custom-made document with all the details.

He started doing it before every game at Euro 2017, and has continued it at the World Cup. So come Sunday, I expect I'll know all about Roger Milla and how Gary Lineker scored two penalties as England won 3-2 to reach the semi-finals 29 years ago.

Alan's essays helped when I played in the group games against Scotland and Japan, and it sometimes goes into how England might have had the upper hand on other countries from a historical perspective. It gets me into fight mode and ready to go for the game.

Cameroon were impressive in their win over New Zealand and, from what I've seen of them, they are an athletic and powerful side. We are expecting a physical game, but we see ourselves as a physical team too, so we are prepared for it and cannot wait to face them.

Late night chats help at World Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device England beat Japan 2-0 to top their group

Me and my room-mate Rachel Daly can never sleep after night matches so we were sitting up until the small hours after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Japan, a result which meant we topped Group D.

You're so emotionally connected to the game that it's hard to switch off afterwards. It's a good time to have open and honest conversations about your performance, and what you can improve on next time.

That's when I can tell her about my display against Japan - that I think I defended well but accept some of my passing could have been crisper. Or we can chat about how proud I was of Rachel for playing really well on her first World Cup start.

When one of us is struggling, it's great we can have the type of chat that doesn't leave the four walls of our room. Sometimes you just need to get it off your chest and move on. In tournament football, you cannot dwell on things for too long.

It's good to have that outlet for a bit of a moan. It means when you're out on the pitch you can put yourself in the best position for the team, and make sure you're the best team-mate as well.

After achieving our target of topping the group with three wins from three, we are very pleased as a team - but there is still more to come from us.

Inflatable unicorns and silly handshakes

Chelsea player Bright is room-mates with Houston Dash's Rachel Daly (left) in France

Rachel and I have been rooming together for the past couple of years and she knows me better than anyone. We are so close that, at times, we are basically the same person!

We often set ourselves little targets for the next day's training, like a clean sheet or being more clinical in front of goal - or even who we need to wind up next.

I guess you could call us the practical jokers of the group, although some of our team-mates might see us as annoying kids who you don't want to sit next to at the swimming pool!

We enjoy mucking about on the inflatable unicorns after a game, which is all part of our recovery of course. And if a team-mate tells us not to wet their hair because they are washing it later, we're the type to instantly bomb them!

There hasn't been much time to play too many jokes on this trip because we've been working on a new handshake that grows more complicated by the week. It refers to the moments we've shared, such as when Rachel decided to cut off the bottom of her football socks and wear a shorter pair instead.

It's something I've done for a while because football socks give me blisters. Rachel tried it and had an unbelievable training session, so she was done with long socks forever. That episode made it into our handshake as an ankle tap, but it also includes a basketball move and a line from an Usher song to finish it off.

It will probably change by the end of the tournament and it's silly - but that's us.

VAR makes me more wary on the pitch

Media playback is not supported on this device Dramatic scenes as VAR penalty retake sends Scots home

The video assistant referee (VAR) has been a huge talking point at this World Cup. I've certainly felt a bit more wary on the pitch because it can pick anything up, even if it's accidental.

From a defender's point of view, handball is the crucial one. I've always stuck my arms behind my back anyway when trying to block a shot in the penalty area.

However, we are a lot more conscious of it and the squad discussed it before the tournament, because it can be the difference between winning and losing. It was important to know what you can and cannot do.

You just have to try and keep it at the back of your mind and, if anything does happen, try to accept it. There's no point arguing with the referee because once the decision has been made, that's it.

VAR has already played its part in sending some teams, including Scotland, home. I just hope it doesn't cost us on Sunday.

Millie Bright was talking to BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan.