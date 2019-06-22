Frankie Kent: Peterborough pay undisclosed fee for Colchester defender

Frankie Kent scored five goals in 44 appearances for Colchester last season

Peterborough United have signed defender Frankie Kent from Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the League One club after 141 appearances for the U's.

"This is the next step and I am looking forward to hopefully a promotion push with Peterborough," he said.

Kent is the eighth summer signing by Posh boss Darren Ferguson, including the club record purchase of striker Mo Eisa from Bristol City.

"I am really excited to get this deal over the line," Ferguson told the club website.

"Frankie has played a lot of games for his age, he has been a captain there, he is a leader for his age, and has loads of potential."