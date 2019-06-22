Andy Murray's Glasgow return would be 'awesome', says brother Jamie

Andy Murray, right, is playing doubles at Queen's Club this week, this first action since hip surgery in January

Jamie Murray says younger brother Andy could pack out Hampden Park if he decides to resume his singles career in Glasgow in September.

Jamie is helping the LTA organise the inaugural Murray Trophy, a Challenger event at Scotstoun, which former world number one Andy, 32, will consider for his singles comeback.

Both brothers could take part, with Jamie "more than likely to play".

"We might have to book out Hampden if Andy signs up," Jamie joked.

"If he plays that's awesome for the event and creates a lot of buzz around it," the 33-year-old added to BBC Scotland.

"It's on the right timeline for him coming back to play singles.

"We'll have to look at that because it's [Scotstoun] not a big venue, it's not designed to have superstars like him playing."

Jamie and doubles partner Neale Skupski lost in the Queen's Club quarter-finals to John Peers and Henri Kontinen, so their next event will be Wimbledon, which begins a week on Monday.

Andy is making his return at Queen's Club five months after career-saving hip surgery. The Scot and Spanish partner Feliciano Lopez resume their quarter-final against led British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski at 13:00 BST on Saturday.