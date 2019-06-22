Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Hibs, Queen's Park

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have knocked back an opening £15m bid from Arsenal for left-back Kieran Tierney and would want a minimum £25m to be tempted to sell. (Sun)

Aberdeen are in talks with James Wilson, who spent last season on loan at Pittodrie, about a permanent move after his release by Manchester United. But the Dons are set to lose Gary-Mackay Steven who is closing in on a deal with New York City. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says David Turnbull won't face a backlash from the fans over the saga of his £3.25m transfer from Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is keen to make Paolo Fernandes his first signing by completing a loan move for the Manchester City midfielder. (Sun)

Jim Goodwin is the frontrunner for the St Mirren job, with Oran Kearney set to leave in the coming days after a fall-out with chairman Gordon Scott who wants the manager to stop commuting from Northern Ireland. (Herald, print edition)

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster insists the playing budget won't be affected after the the Hibernian Community Foundation replaced Marathonbet as the club's main shirt sponsor. (Scotsman)

Hibs are "hopeful" of completing the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James, with the 23-year-old in talks over a move to Easter Road. (Herald, print edition)

Queen's Park are considering ending 152 years of tradition and turning professional to try hold on to their young talent longer. (Scotsman, print edition)