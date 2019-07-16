Matthijs de Ligt: Ajax defender set to complete Juventus move

Matthijs de Ligt won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup with Ajax

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt is set to fly to Turin on Tuesday to complete his move to Juventus.

It is thought the Italian champions will pay £67.5m for the 19-year-old defender, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Netherlands centre-back had also been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris-St Germain.

In his three seasons at Ajax, he won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup, and was a Europa League finalist in 2017.

De Ligt scored eight goals in 77 league appearances for the Amsterdam club, who he joined at the age of nine.

He became the club's youngest captain in March 2018.

He scored the winning goal against Juve to send Ajax through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Tottenham.

De Ligt made his debut for the Netherlands in March 2017, despite having started just two league games for Ajax at the time.