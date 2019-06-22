Copa America - Group C
Ecuador1Chile2

Copa America: Alexis Sanchez scores winner against Ecuador as Chile reach quarter-finals

Alexis Sanchez
Sanchez scored for the second game in succession

Alexis Sanchez scored the winning goal to send Chile through to the Copa America quarter-finals with victory over Ecuador.

Jose Fuenzalida had given the reigning champions the lead inside the opening 10 minutes but Enner Valencia equalised for Ecuador from the penalty spot.

Manchester United forward Sanchez scored the winner after half-time, chipping in a side-footed volley.

Chile finished the game with 10 men after Gabriel Achilier's late red card.

Sanchez's goal was his 43rd for his country but it came after he aggravated an ankle injury in the first half.

"I think I have a sprain, I hope it's not too serious," he said. "At half-time they strapped it up, I played on with a bit of pain."

Chile are the second team after Colombia to have qualified for the the knockout stages after two games.

Chile top group C with one group game left to play, against Uruguay on Monday, while Ecuador must beat Japan on the same day to stand any chance of progressing.

Line-ups

Ecuador

  • 22Domínguez
  • 4VelascoBooked at 90mins
  • 21AchilierBooked at 89mins
  • 3ArboledaBooked at 78mins
  • 6Ramírez
  • 8GruezoBooked at 81mins
  • 10MenaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPreciadoat 82'minutes
  • 18Orejuela
  • 23MéndezBooked at 3minsSubstituted forA Valenciaat 60'minutes
  • 7IbarraSubstituted forGarcésat 69'minutes
  • 13E Valencia

Substitutes

  • 1Banguera
  • 2Mina
  • 9Garcés
  • 11Preciado
  • 12Ortíz
  • 14Arreaga
  • 15Intriago
  • 16A Valencia
  • 19Caicedo
  • 20Chicaiza

Chile

  • 1AriasBooked at 44mins
  • 4IslaBooked at 82mins
  • 17Medel
  • 3Maripán
  • 15BeausejourBooked at 52mins
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 13Pulgar
  • 8VidalBooked at 86minsSubstituted forJaraat 90+2'minutes
  • 6FuenzalidaSubstituted forDíazat 70'minutes
  • 11VargasSubstituted forHernándezat 86'minutes
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 2Lichnovsky
  • 5Díaz
  • 9Castillo
  • 10Valdés
  • 12Cortés
  • 14Pavez
  • 16Hernández
  • 18Jara
  • 19Fernandes
  • 21Opazo
  • 22Sagal
  • 23Urra
Referee:
Patricio Loustau

Match Stats

Home TeamEcuadorAway TeamChile
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Ecuador 1, Chile 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ecuador 1, Chile 2.

Booking

Pedro Velasco (Ecuador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pedro Velasco (Ecuador).

Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador).

Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Gonzalo Jara replaces Arturo Vidal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Arturo Vidal (Chile).

Dismissal

Gabriel Achilier (Ecuador) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Foul by Gabriel Achilier (Ecuador).

Arturo Vidal (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Achilier (Ecuador).

Arturo Vidal (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pedro Velasco (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Chile).

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Pablo Hernández replaces Eduardo Vargas.

Foul by Ayrton Preciado (Ecuador).

Gabriel Arias (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Paulo Díaz.

Booking

Mauricio Isla (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristian Ramírez (Ecuador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mauricio Isla (Chile).

Attempt blocked. Mauricio Isla (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eduardo Vargas.

Substitution

Substitution, Ecuador. Ayrton Preciado replaces Ángel Mena.

Booking

Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador).

Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Eduardo Vargas (Chile).

Booking

Robert Arboleda (Ecuador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robert Arboleda (Ecuador).

Eduardo Vargas (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mauricio Isla.

Attempt missed. Carlos Garcés (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Ramírez with a cross.

Offside, Chile. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Eduardo Vargas is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Paulo Díaz replaces José Pedro Fuenzalida.

