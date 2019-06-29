Attempt missed. Christian Atsu (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Ayew with a headed pass.
Cameroon v Ghana
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
Cameroon
- 1Onana
- 22Kana-Biyik
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 3Bong
- 2Fai
- 14Mandjeck
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 6Oyongo
- 11Bassogog
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 7N'Jie
Substitutes
- 4Banana
- 9Bahoken
- 12Dawa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Kunde
- 16Ondoa
- 19Zoua
- 20Boumal
- 21Kaptoum
- 23Kameni
Ghana
- 1Ofori
- 22Yiadom
- 4Mensah
- 15Adams
- 17Baba
- 5Partey
- 11Wakaso
- 7Atsu
- 10A Ayew
- 20Asamoah
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 2Attamah
- 3Gyan
- 6Acquah
- 8Kwabena
- 12Ati
- 13Ekuban
- 14Agbenyenu
- 16Annan
- 18Aidoo
- 19Owusu
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Kasim Adams (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan Mensah following a corner.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Ambroise Oyongo.
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Jordan Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon).
André Ayew (Ghana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georges Mandjeck (Cameroon).
Foul by Christian Atsu (Ghana).
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.