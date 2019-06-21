Saturday's back pages

The Guardian points to England's Women's World Cup match on Saturday
The Times back page points to debate over the use of VAR at the Women's World Cup
The Daily Mail leads on England's defeat to Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup
The Express back page includes reference of Romania's win over England Under-21s
