Mads Juel Andersen: Barnsley sign Danish defender for undisclosed fee

Mads Juel Andersen is equally adept with both feet

Barnsley have signed centre-back Mads Juel Andersen for an undisclosed fee from Danish club AC Horsens on a four-year contract.

The Championship side have the option of extending the 21-year-old Dane's deal by a further year.

"English football is physical and has a lot of duels. I love duels, it's good and hard working," Andersen said.

"It's a good club, a good choice for me, everything I have been told sounds really good and I am happy to be here."

