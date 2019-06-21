Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day two

Egypt celebrate their goal against Zimbabwe
Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan scored the only goal as Egypt edged past Zimbabwe in their opening game
2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019
Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Seven-time winners and 2019 hosts Egypt began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with victory over Zimbabwe in Cairo on Friday.

What can we expected from day two?

BBC Sport takes a look at the big stories surrounding Sunday's games.

Who's playing?

DR Congo take on Uganda to complete Group A's first round of fixtures (15:30 BST).

Group B then gets under way as Nigeria face tournament debutants Burundi (18:00 BST).

And Guinea complete Saturday's schedule against Madagascar - also making their first AFCON appearance (21:00 BST).

Players to watch

DR Congo v Uganda

DR Congo defender Arthur Masuaku in action for West Ham
Arthur Masuaku
National team: DR Congo Position: Defender Club: West Ham Age: 25

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku will lead the DR Congo defence as his nation look to keep pace with leaders Egypt in Group A.

Nigeria v Burundi

Alex Iwobi in action for Nigeria
Alex Iwobi
National team: Nigeria Position: Forward Club: Arsenal Age: 23

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is tasked with providing the creativity for Nigeria as the Super Eagles begin their quest to win a first Africa Cup of Nations since 2013.

Guinea v Madagascar

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita in action for Liverpool
Naby Keita
National team: Guinea Position: Midfielder Club: Liverpool Age: 24

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could make his first start since 1 May after sustaining a hip abductor injury in Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

Where are the big stories of the day?

Saturday is a day for the debutants to saviour, as Burundi and Madagascar's players make history as the first to represent their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino will hope to lead Burundi to a first Afcon victory - but it will not be easy as they come up against a Nigeria side that includes Arsenal's Iwobi and Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Also in Group B, Keita will be hoping he's deemed fit enough to start Guinea's opener against Madagascar.

In Group A, the DR Congo squad includes plenty of British-based players, with West Ham defender Masuaku in charge of keeping Uganda at bay.

Everton's Yannick Bolasie, Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalanga, Birmingham's Jacques Maghoma and Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu are all in contention too for DR Congo as they aim to match Egypt's winning start.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt11001013
2DR Congo00000000
3Uganda00000000
4Zimbabwe100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burundi00000000
2Guinea00000000
3Madagascar00000000
4Nigeria00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Kenya00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Tanzania00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Namibia00000000
4South Africa00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angola00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benin00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Guinea-Bissau00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you