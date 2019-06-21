Josh Koroma: Huddersfield Town sign forward from Leyton Orient

Josh Koroma
Josh Koroma (right) was part of Leyton Orient's promoting-winning squad from the National League last season

Forward Josh Koroma has joined Championship side Huddersfield from League Two newcomers Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who scored 11 goals last season, has signed a three-year contact with the option of a further season's extension.

Terriers head coach Jan Siewert said: "Josh is very interesting young player.

"He had a fantastic season for Leyton Orient and he can fit into our style in attack or on the wing."

