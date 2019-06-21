Josh Koroma: Huddersfield Town sign forward from Leyton Orient
Forward Josh Koroma has joined Championship side Huddersfield from League Two newcomers Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, who scored 11 goals last season, has signed a three-year contact with the option of a further season's extension.
Terriers head coach Jan Siewert said: "Josh is very interesting young player.
"He had a fantastic season for Leyton Orient and he can fit into our style in attack or on the wing."
