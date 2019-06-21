Matt Dolan: Midfielder re-signs with Newport County

Matt Dolan was part of the Newport side that lost last season's League Two play-off final

Newport County midfielder Matt Dolan has agreed a new two-year deal to stay at Rodney Parade until 2021.

Dolan, 26, was out of contract with the Exiles but has now recommitted to staying at Rodney Parade.

He was part of the side that lost the League Two play-off final to Tranmere.

"We were so unfortunate to lose at Wembley last month and the whole squad are already looking forward to linking up again for the new season," Dolan said.

The former Middlesbrough trainee has scored six goals in 89 appearances for the Exiles since joining from Yeovil in 2017.

Manager Mike Flynn said: "Matty has always made it clear he wanted to stay and that is vital for a club like ours - he has completely bought into our ethos."

Dolan follows Josh Sheehan and Mark O'Brien in committing their futures to Rodney Parade with new deals.