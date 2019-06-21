Andy Cook: Mansfield sign striker from fellow League Two side Walsall

Striker Andy Cook played for Barrow, Grimsby and Tranmere before joining Walsall last summer

Mansfield Town have signed Walsall striker Andy Cook for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

Cook, 28, joined Walsall from Tranmere last summer and scored 18 goals in all competitions as the Saddlers were relegated from League One.

Manager John Dempster said: "Andy's a player who I have admired from both playing against him and watching him.

"We have fought hard to capture Andy's signature due to the high interest in him from other clubs."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.