Lewis Ward: Exeter City sign Reading goalkeeper

  • From the section Exeter
Lewis Ward in action for Forest Green
Lewis Ward played in the League Two play-offs for Forest Green last season

League Two side Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Lewis Ward from Reading.

The 22-year-old did not make an appearance for the Royals, spending last season on loan at fourth-tier clubs Northampton and Forest Green.

Ward had a year left on his Reading deal, though it is not known whether Exeter paid a fee for him.

"We have got a good relationship with Reading and I must thank them in terms of the part they played in this deal," said Exeter boss Matt Taylor.

Exeter lost their first-choice keeper Christy Pym to Peterborough last month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you