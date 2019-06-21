Lewis Ward: Exeter City sign Reading goalkeeper

Lewis Ward played in the League Two play-offs for Forest Green last season

League Two side Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Lewis Ward from Reading.

The 22-year-old did not make an appearance for the Royals, spending last season on loan at fourth-tier clubs Northampton and Forest Green.

Ward had a year left on his Reading deal, though it is not known whether Exeter paid a fee for him.

"We have got a good relationship with Reading and I must thank them in terms of the part they played in this deal," said Exeter boss Matt Taylor.

Exeter lost their first-choice keeper Christy Pym to Peterborough last month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.