Goal! Peru 0, Brazil 4. Dani Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino with a through ball.
Peru v Brazil
Line-ups
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 17Advíncula
- 5Araujo
- 2Abram
- 6Trauco
- 13Tapia
- 19YotúnBooked at 16minsSubstituted forFloresat 45'minutes
- 14Polo
- 10Farfán
- 8Cueva
- 9Guerrero
Substitutes
- 3Corzo
- 4Santamaría
- 7Ballón
- 11Ruidíaz
- 12Cáceda
- 15Zambrano
- 16Pretell
- 18Carrillo
- 20Flores
- 21Álvarez
- 22Callens
- 23Gonzáles
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 13Alves da Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 6Filipe Luís
- 8Arthur
- 5CasemiroBooked at 10mins
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Coutinho
- 19Sousa Soares
- 20Firmino
Substitutes
- 3Miranda
- 7Neres Campos
- 10Willian
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Militão
- 15Marques Loureiro
- 16Cássio
- 18Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 21Richarlison
- 22Fagner
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Fernando Rapallini
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Offside, Brazil. Filipe Luís tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Abram with a headed pass.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Renato Tapia (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Brazil. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Peru).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peru 0, Brazil 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Edison Flores replaces Yoshimar Yotún.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peru 0, Brazil 3.
Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luis Advíncula (Peru).
Attempt blocked. Renato Tapia (Peru) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Miguel Trauco (Peru) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Cueva.
Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paolo Guerrero (Peru).
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Brazil) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Abram.
Goal!
Goal! Peru 0, Brazil 3. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Coutinho.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Peru).
Attempt blocked. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Cueva.
Foul by Dani Alves (Brazil).
Christian Cueva (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil).
Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Araujo (Peru).
Attempt missed. Paolo Guerrero (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Christian Cueva (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Coutinho with a through ball.
Arthur (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Peru).
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Filipe Luís.