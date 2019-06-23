Match ends, Qatar 0, Argentina 2.
Copa America: Sergio Aguero helps Argentina beat Qatar 2-0 to reach quarter-finals
-
- From the section Football
Sergio Aguero sealed an unconvincing Argentina side's passage into the quarter-finals of the Copa America as they saw off Qatar in Porto Alegre.
Aguero's late right-foot drive from 15 yards sealed a 2-0 win after Lautaro Martinez netted in the third minute.
Bassam Al-Rawi, whose misplaced pass had allowed Martinez to score, hit the post for Qatar, who are eliminated.
Lionel Scaloni's side finish second in Group B behind Colombia, and will face Venezuela in the last eight.
Meanwhile, group winners Colombia's 1-0 win over third-placed Paraguay ensured Argentina's progress.
A 2-0 defeat by Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay had meant that Argentina had to beat the group's bottom side Qatar to a avoid a humiliating group-stage exit from the competition.
However, it was far from a comfortable evening for the two-time World Cup winners against the 2022 World Cup hosts, who are ranked 55th in the world - despite making the perfect start, with 21-year-old Inter Milan forward Martinez scoring so early.
Manchester City forward Aguero and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who produced an underwhelming performance, both missed excellent opportunities while Qatar threatened on the counter-attack until Aguero's late intervention.
Argentina now face Venezuela in their quarter-final on Friday, 28 June at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.
Line-ups
Qatar
- 1Al Sheeb
- 2Carvalho Deus CorreiaSubstituted forKhaleefa Hamidat 85'minutes
- 15Al Rawi
- 16Khoukhi
- 14Al HajriSubstituted forAl Ahrakat 77'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 5Salman
- 10Al Haydos
- 12BoudiafBooked at 75mins
- 6Mohammed
- 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaBooked at 51mins
- 11Afif
Substitutes
- 4Ali Mukhtar
- 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Khaleefa Hamid
- 9Al Ahrak
- 13Al Muhaza
- 17Moein Doozandeh
- 18Fathy Abdoulla
- 20Afif Yahya
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 22Al Bakri
Argentina
- 1Armani
- 4Saravia
- 2FoythBooked at 44minsSubstituted forPezzellaat 85'minutes
- 17Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 16de Paul
- 5Paredes
- 20Lo CelsoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forAcuñaat 55'minutes
- 10Messi
- 22MartínezSubstituted forDybalaat 76'minutes
- 9Agüero
Substitutes
- 6Pezzella
- 7Pereyra
- 8Acuña
- 11Di María
- 12Marchesín
- 13Funes Mori
- 14Casco
- 15Pizarro
- 18Rodríguez
- 19Suárez
- 21Dybala
- 23Musso
- Referee:
- Julio Bascuñán
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Qatar 0, Argentina 2.
Booking
Abdullah Al Ahrak (Qatar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdullah Al Ahrak (Qatar).
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Argentina).
Boualem Khoukhi (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Hamid Ismaeil (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Germán Pezzella replaces Juan Foyth.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Qatar. Hamid Ismaeil replaces Pedro Miguel because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Pedro Miguel (Qatar).
Goal!
Goal! Qatar 0, Argentina 2. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tarek Salman (Qatar).
Hand ball by Bassam Al Rawi (Qatar).
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Argentina).
Karim Boudiaf (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Qatar. Abdullah Al Ahrak replaces Salem Al Hajri.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Paulo Dybala replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Booking
Karim Boudiaf (Qatar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Boudiaf (Qatar).
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Argentina).
Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Akram Afif (Qatar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Almoez Ali.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Tarek Salman (Qatar).
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Boudiaf (Qatar).
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Almoez Ali (Qatar).
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Argentina).
Tarek Salman (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.