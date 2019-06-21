Co Antrim Cup final: Glentoran Women and Crusaders Strikers through to final

From the section

Glentoran and Crusaders both had comfortable semi-final wins

Crusaders Strikers will play Glentoran Women in the Co Antrim Cup final after both sides secured comprehensive last-four wins on Friday evening.

The Crues hammered Comber Rec Ladies 8-0 at Seaview, while the Glens beat Cliftonville Ladies 5-0 at Solitude.

Courtney Moore hit a hat-trick for Crusaders, with Amy McGivern and Claire Carson scoring twice and Lisa Armour also on target.

Rachel Rogan (three), Nadene Caldwell and Demi Vance got the Glentoran goals.

The final will take place on 27 July.

Glentoran have also made it through to the NIFL Women's Premiership League Cup final, in which they will play Sion Swifts Ladies next Friday.