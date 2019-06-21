Beryly Lubala: Crawley Town sign midfielder from Birmingham

Beryly Lubala in action for Birmingham City
Beryly Lubala featured regularly for Birmingham's under-23 side

League Two side Crawley Town have signed midfielder Beryly Lubala from Championship club Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old's deal with the Blues was due to expire at the end of the month and a sell-on clause is included as part of the transfer.

Lubala, who featured four times for Birmingham last season, has agreed a two-year contract with the Reds with the option of a further year.

The DR Congo-born player becomes Crawley's fourth signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you