Beryly Lubala: Crawley Town sign midfielder from Birmingham

Beryly Lubala featured regularly for Birmingham's under-23 side

League Two side Crawley Town have signed midfielder Beryly Lubala from Championship club Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old's deal with the Blues was due to expire at the end of the month and a sell-on clause is included as part of the transfer.

Lubala, who featured four times for Birmingham last season, has agreed a two-year contract with the Reds with the option of a further year.

The DR Congo-born player becomes Crawley's fourth signing of the summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.