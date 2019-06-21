Stewart Downing: Blackburn Rovers sign former Middlesbrough winger

Stewart Downing scored 32 goals in 404 appearances for Middlesbrough over two spells

Blackburn Rovers have signed Stewart Downing on a free transfer following the ex-England winger's departure from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old, who scored two goals in 40 appearances for Boro last season, has agreed a one-year contract.

Downing rejoined first club Boro in the summer of 2015 following six years away which included spells at Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham.

He won 35 international caps for England between 2005 and 2014.

Middlesbrough-born Downing made 404 appearances in two spells at the Riverside Stadium, winning the 2004 League Cup and being part of the Boro team which reached the Uefa Cup final in 2006.

