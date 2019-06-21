Dion Conroy: Swindon Town defender signs new contract until 2020

Dion Conroy joined Swindon from Chelsea in January 2017

Swindon Town defender Dion Conroy has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 23-year-old centre-back scored one goal in 30 appearances for the Robins last season and captained the side towards the end of the campaign.

Conroy, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea, will now remain at the club until the summer of 2020.

"The potential is there for him to really kick on," boss Richie Wellens told Swindon's website.