Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker in first-team contention says Neil Lennon

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has "knuckled down" in training and is back in contention for first-team selection, says manager Neil Lennon.

The Scotland forward hasn't played since December due to mental health issues.

Lennon says it is now "payback time" for the 28-year-old who could play in Celtic's Champions League first-round qualifier against Sarajevo next month.

"He's doing very, very well. We're really pleased with him," Lennon said.

"He's done a really good week, double sessions, he's been training constantly for the last two or three months on his conditioning, so I'd have no problem putting him in.

"He's in a good place at the minute. It's a credit to him he's knuckled down away from the limelight."

Griffiths has netted 104 goals in 202 appearances for the Scottish champions and Lennon is thrilled to have him back on board.

"It's great," he added. "We have a proven goalscorer at club and international level who we've missed for a significant period of time.

"It's payback time for him as the club's been very good to him. He knows that and he knows what he's got with me."