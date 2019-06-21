Richie Bennett: Port Vale sign ex-Carlisle United striker on two-year deal

Richie Bennett spent part of last season on loan at Morecambe

Port Vale have signed striker Richie Bennett on a two-year deal after he was released by Carlisle United at the end of last season.

The 28-year-old joined Carlisle from Barrow in 2017 and scored 12 goals in 73 appearances for the club.

Bennett also spent part of last season on loan at League Two side Morecambe.

"He can score goals and he's a good player. You can see that during his time at Morecambe he did really well," boss John Askey told Vale's website.

