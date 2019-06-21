SPFL fixtures 2019-20: Celtic start against St Johnstone, Rangers visit Kilmarnock

Rangers travel to Rugby Park on opening day, a repeat of the final fixture of last season which Kilmarnock won 2-1

Celtic will begin their bid for a record-equalling ninth successive Scottish Premiership title at home to St Johnstone on 3 August.

Rangers visit Kilmarnock the following day in Angelo Alessio's league debut as Rugby Park manager.

Among the other opening-weekend fixtures, promoted Ross County host Hamilton and Aberdeen entertain Hearts.

The season's first Old Firm game is at Ibrox on 31 August, with the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on 21 September.

Relegated Dundee kick off their Championship campaign at Dunfermline Athletic and face Dundee United on 31 August in the city rivals' first league derby outside the top flight since 1996.

The top flight stops for a winter break after the fixtures on 29 December and resumes on 22 January, with the campaign ending on the weekend of 16-17 May.

More to follow.

Opening Premiership weekend in full

Saturday 3 August:

Aberdeen v Hearts

Celtic v St Johnstone

Hibernian v St Mirren

Livingston v Motherwell

Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Sunday 4 August:

Kilmarnock v Rangers