Fernando Torres: Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Spain striker to retire

Torres joined Chelsea in for a then British record transfer fee of £50m

Spanish World Cup winning striker Fernando Torres has announced he is to retire from football.

Torres, 35, played at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea in his 18-year career and is currently at Sagan Tosu in Japan's J1 League.

In 110 games for Spain, he scored the winner in Euro 2008 and was on target in their Euro 2012 final win.

"After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career," he said on Twitter.

