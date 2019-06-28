Corner, Namibia. Conceded by Percy Tau.
South Africa v Namibia
-
- From the section African
Line-ups
South Africa
- 1Keet
- 5Mkhize
- 14Hlatshwayo
- 2Mkhwanazi
- 18Hlanti
- 19Tau
- 20Kekana
- 8Zungu
- 11Zwane
- 17Vilakazi
- 9Mothiba
Substitutes
- 3Maela
- 4Cardoso
- 6Mphahlele
- 7Maboe
- 10Serero
- 12Mokotjo
- 13Mabunda
- 16Bvuma
- 21Veldwijk
- 22Williams
- 23Lorch
Namibia
- 23Kazapua
- 6Horaeb
- 22Nyambe
- 2Haoseb
- 4Hanamub
- 19Shitembi
- 12Ketjijere
- 10Starke
- 7Hotto
- 13Shalulile
- 9Shilongo
Substitutes
- 1Mbaeva
- 3Gebhardt
- 5Hambira
- 8Stephanus
- 11Limbondi
- 14Kamatuka
- 15Papama
- 16Mbazuvara
- 17Keimuine
- 18Gurirab
- 20Kamberipa
- 21Fredericks
- Referee:
- Issa Sy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Petrus Shitembi.
Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deon Hotto (Namibia).
Foul by Bongani Zungu (South Africa).
Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).
Attempt missed. Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Themba Zwane.
Attempt blocked. Percy Tau (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lebo Mothiba.
Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Denzil Haoseb (Namibia).
Attempt missed. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riaan Hanamub following a fast break.
Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).
Offside, Namibia. Benson Shilongo tries a through ball, but Peter Shalulile is caught offside.
Foul by Peter Shalulile (Namibia).
Darren Keet (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Namibia. Lloyd Kazapua tries a through ball, but Peter Shalulile is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.