Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
South Africa0Namibia0

South Africa v Namibia

Line-ups

South Africa

  • 1Keet
  • 5Mkhize
  • 14Hlatshwayo
  • 2Mkhwanazi
  • 18Hlanti
  • 19Tau
  • 20Kekana
  • 8Zungu
  • 11Zwane
  • 17Vilakazi
  • 9Mothiba

Substitutes

  • 3Maela
  • 4Cardoso
  • 6Mphahlele
  • 7Maboe
  • 10Serero
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 13Mabunda
  • 16Bvuma
  • 21Veldwijk
  • 22Williams
  • 23Lorch

Namibia

  • 23Kazapua
  • 6Horaeb
  • 22Nyambe
  • 2Haoseb
  • 4Hanamub
  • 19Shitembi
  • 12Ketjijere
  • 10Starke
  • 7Hotto
  • 13Shalulile
  • 9Shilongo

Substitutes

  • 1Mbaeva
  • 3Gebhardt
  • 5Hambira
  • 8Stephanus
  • 11Limbondi
  • 14Kamatuka
  • 15Papama
  • 16Mbazuvara
  • 17Keimuine
  • 18Gurirab
  • 20Kamberipa
  • 21Fredericks
Referee:
Issa Sy

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth AfricaAway TeamNamibia
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Namibia. Conceded by Percy Tau.

Attempt missed. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Petrus Shitembi.

Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deon Hotto (Namibia).

Foul by Bongani Zungu (South Africa).

Petrus Shitembi (Namibia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Percy Tau (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronald Ketjijere (Namibia).

Attempt missed. Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Themba Zwane.

Attempt blocked. Percy Tau (South Africa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lebo Mothiba.

Sibusiso Vilakazi (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Denzil Haoseb (Namibia).

Attempt missed. Deon Hotto (Namibia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riaan Hanamub following a fast break.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (South Africa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Benson Shilongo (Namibia).

Offside, Namibia. Benson Shilongo tries a through ball, but Peter Shalulile is caught offside.

Foul by Peter Shalulile (Namibia).

Darren Keet (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Namibia. Lloyd Kazapua tries a through ball, but Peter Shalulile is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22002026
2Ivory Coast21011103
3Namibia201101-11
4South Africa201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

