Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
Morocco18:00Ivory Coast
Venue: Al Salam Stadium, Egypt

Morocco v Ivory Coast

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 17Dirar
  • 5Benatia
  • 6Saïss
  • 2Hakimi
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 7Ziyech
  • 14Boussoufa
  • 10Belhanda
  • 16N Amrabat
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 3Mazraoui
  • 4da Costa
  • 9Boufal
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Boutaïb
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 18Bourabia
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21Abdelhamid
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Baadi

Ivory Coast

  • 16Gbohouo
  • 17Aurier
  • 6Traoré
  • 5Kanon
  • 2Coulibaly
  • 20Dié
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pepe
  • 10Seri
  • 15Gradel
  • 14Kodjia

Substitutes

  • 1Tape
  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Gbamin
  • 7Angban
  • 9Zaha
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Bony
  • 13Assalé
  • 18Sangaré
  • 21Comara
  • 22Bagayoko
  • 23Sangaré
Referee:
Néant Alioum

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 28th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt22003036
2Uganda21103124
3Zimbabwe201112-11
4DR Congo200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22002026
2Madagascar21103214
3Guinea201123-11
4Burundi200202-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria22003036
2Senegal21012113
3Kenya210134-13
4Tanzania200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Namibia100101-10
4South Africa100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali21105234
2Tunisia20202202
3Angola10101101
4Mauritania100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002023
2Benin10102201
3Ghana10102201
4Guinea-Bissau100102-20
