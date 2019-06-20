Madger Gomes: Doncaster Rovers sign former Leeds United midfielder

From the section

Madger Gomes left Leeds for French club Sochaux last summer

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Leeds and Liverpool midfielder Madger Gomes on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old, capped up to under-18 level by Spain, joined Liverpool from Villareal as a teenager and moved to Leeds in the summer of 2017.

Madger played two EFL Cup games for them, since playing for French side Sochaux and Croatian club Istra 1961.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann is the subject of a formal approach by managerless Championship side Hull.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.