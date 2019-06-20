Daniel Leadbitter: Defender joins Newport County after Bristol Rovers release

Daniel Leadbitter (R) helped Bristol Rovers to back-to-back promotions

Newport County have signed Daniel Leadbitter on a two-year deal after the full-back was released by Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old played more than 120 games for Rovers, helping them win back-to-back promotions from the Conference up to League One.

"Dan is a big signing for us, a big coup for us," boss Michael Flynn said.

"We have beaten off competition for him and I'm really looking forward to working with him this season."