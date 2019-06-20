Women's World Cup: Chile penalty miss costs them last-16 tie against England

From the section

Chile were winless in their previous 11 matches in all competitions

Chile missed out on a Women's World Cup last-16 tie against England by the width of the woodwork in their dramatic 2-0 win over Thailand.

Needing a three-goal win to advance, Chile were 2-0 up when they were awarded a penalty after keeper Waraporn Boonsing fouled Maria Jose Urrutia.

However, Francisca Lara stepped up and struck her effort against the bar.

They took the lead when Boonsing inadvertently fired into her own net before Urrutia's header made it 2-0.

More to follow.